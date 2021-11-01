Check out easy Rangoli designs for this Diwali 2021
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 1, 2021 12:58 PM2021-11-01T12:58:33+5:302021-11-01T12:59:44+5:30
Making rangoli for Diwali is everyone's favorite job. Making beautiful rangoli in less time is not that easy. So ...
Making rangoli for Diwali is everyone's favorite job. Making beautiful rangoli in less time is not that easy. So today we are going to show you some simple rangoli designs. Rangoli is not only considered auspicious but also enhances the beauty of the house. Many of them are trying to make their rangoli different from others. You can make nice rangoli using dotted paper, comb, hanger, bangles.