Diwali 2021: Decorate your home with these last-minute DIY ideas

One of the biggest Hindu festivals -- Diwali is here. Amid all the celebrations, decorating and adorning our homes is one of the most significant parts of this festival.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday. People across the country celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

Last year Diwali came when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak. However, this year the number of cases has decreased. But, hopping to markets is still considered unsafe and many are still resorting to creating decorative items at home.On this special occasion, here are five last-minute easy DIY (Do-it-Yourself) decor ideas to adorn your home:

1. Glass hanging candle holders

Looking for simple DIY room decor ideas? These beautiful glass hanging candle holders can be easily created from recycled bottles or glass jars. Place a candle inside each mason jar and hang them using embellished threads or Doris.

2. Rangoli Lakshmi footprints

On Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped. Goddess Lakshmi's footprints are believed to be auspicious in the Hindu religion. People buy green, golden and red coloured Lakshmi footprint stickers to paste at the entrance door of their house or near the rangolis. For those, who want to get a realistic footprint impression at their homes, here's how you can make it on your own.

Take some kumkum or rangoli powder in a bowl. Add some water or oil to the powder to make a thick paste. Now, make a punch shape with your hand and use it as a stencil. Dip your hand in the paste, and stamp it on the floor.

3. Teacup candles

Melt wax into vintage teacups to create unique candles for your living room, home office or bedroom. Choose matching teacups or mix up the designs depending on the vibe you're going for.

4. Pom pom wall hangers

Spruce up your space with a colourful pom-pom garland that can be hung from a mantle, bookshelf, or a wall. Use coordinating colours of pom-poms for extra personality.

5. Home-made urali

If you are a person who loves vintage decor, then urali is a must-have elegant item to be used for Diwali decoration. Urali is a decorative deep-large bowl with floating diyas and flowers in it.

You can create your own Urali, instead of buying expensive ones from the market. Just purchase a wide-mouth solid pot (any material- brass, metal or clay). Paint the same with any colour of your choice. Channel your inner artist and decorate it with shiny beats. Dry the pot until the colour sticks.

Use it by putting some flowers of your choice and diyas in it.

( With inputs from ANI )

