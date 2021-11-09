Festive Fashion: The Week That Was

New Delhi, Nov 9 Given that things have finally opened up post-pandemic, a series of Diwali celebrations were witnessed this year. We spotted Bollywood celebrities leaving no stone unturned with their festive looks. From lavish lehengas to stunning saris, there were a variety of sparkling outfits on display. Take a look!

Priyanka Chopra

Our very own ‘desi' girl was spotted in a bright velvet sharara set from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Statement sunglasses, chunky jewellery and a bucket bag from the designer completed the look. When it comes to head-turning fashion, Chopra leads the list with her quirky fashion choices.

Malaika Arora

Whether it's a casual lunch date or a red-carpet appearance, Malaika Arora never disappoints. For one of the Diwali parties, she was spotted in a rose-red Manish Malhotra sari finished with a lime-green border. Keeping it entirely ethnic, the 48-year-old opted for matching bangles, a Polki necklace and a floral bun.

Alia Bhatt

The young and vibrant Alia Bhatt stepped out in a striking purple Sabyasachi lehenga. She accessorised her outfit with just gold jhumkas, letting the outfit do its magic. A closer look at her Indian wardrobe shows how the 28-year-old likes to keep it elegant and fuss-free on most occasions.

Jacqueline Fernandez

From power suits to playful separates, tailored gowns to flowy lehengas, there's nothing that she can't pull off. This year, for one of the festivities, Fernandez picked a beautiful Benarasi sari from Ekaya. The all-red ensemble made for a striking choice, with the OTT floral bun being the highlight.

Janhvi Kapoor

A quick glimpse at Kapoor's Instagram feed shows the young star's love for Indian wear. While lehengas and saris are mostly her go-to ensembles, this time the actress opted for a heavily embellished Anamika Khanna anarkali. The styling and make-up did full justice to her look.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chose an ivory-hued ‘chikankari' anarkali from Abu Jani-Sandeep Kosla. The style icon kept her make-up minimal and opted for a pair of danglers to accessorise the look.

Pulkit Samrat

For Diwali, actor Pulkit Samrat was seen in a cherry kurta set. He paired his dual-toned printed kurta with a mirror-work jacket and tassel shoes. Simple yet striking.

