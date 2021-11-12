Get your face ready for the wedding season

New Delhi, Nov 12 Winters are almost here and it is time we take extra care of ourselves. Besides stocking on winter wear and cosmetics, one thing you will need to make an impression on is healthy, glowing skin. It is that time of the year when our skin is the most fragile, so taking extra care is a must.

People have started going out now and everyone wants to look their best with so many occasions approaching be it the upcoming wedding season Christmas or the New Year. It's understandable as there are parties to attend, friends and family to meet everyone want to stand out in the best possible ways.

This year, join the growing number of people undergoing aesthetic procedures to enhance their appearance. A holistic approach to facial aesthetics can help you plan treatments that take care of your primary skin concerns as well as achieve a well-rested, rejuvenated and glowing face. These treatments are highly effective, with results beyond the reach of regular salon facials and skincare.

Here are 7 aesthetic treatments to get your face glowing this wedding season!

1. Hydrafacial

It is an award-winning technologically-advanced treatment. It is perfect for glowing skin this festive season. This treatment is painless and gives immediate results. Hydrafacial has very little or no downtime.

It works around the following points:

Cleanses and Peels:

Patented serums and gentle peels loosen and remove dull, damaged dead skin cells to uncover new healthy skin.

Extract and Hydrate:

A gentle, painless vacuum-like suction works to remove impurities and debris from your pores.

Intense moisturizers simultaneously hydrate the skin.

Fuse and Protects:

A healthy mixture of antioxidants, peptides & skin boosters is infused to maximize your glow.

There are several benefits of undergoing this treatment process. You can get rid of the following problems:

* Uneven Skin Tone

* Skin Texture

* Brown Spots & blemishes

* Oily & congested Skin

* Enlarged pores

* Fine Line + Wrinkles

2. Laser Toning Facial

Also referred to as Q-Switched Nd: YAG Laser treatment is used for overall skin rejuvenation. During this treatment, one might feel a tingling sensation but no pain. It takes around 7-10 days after one can see significant improvement post a single session. Multiple sessions may be required for optimal results. During the Laser Toning, Facial one can have mild to moderate redness for a few hours.

How does Laser Toning Facial help our skin?

Q-Switched Nd: YAG Laser is the most effective method for removing natural or artificial pigmentation. Our skin pigment absorbs the energy of the laser and breaks it down into fine particles. It is then removed from the body naturally. It also promotes collagen and elastin production.

After going through one session of this treatment, one can see a visible improvement in the following skin problems:

Uneven skin tone

Fine Lines & Wrinkles

Skin Laxity & Sagging

Pigmented Lesions

