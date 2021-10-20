Heirloom jewellery, antique silver & limited-edition timepieces for auction

New Delhi, Oct 20 In its upcoming auction titled 'Heirloom Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces', auction house AstaGuru will showcase a magnificent collection of classic aesthetics represented by vintage Indian jewellery, Art Deco pieces, hallmark silver collectables, as well as exceptional timepieces from top watch brands in the world.

With a total of 133 lots on offer for bidders, the auction will take place October 26-27, 2021.

The jewellery section of the auction will present an elegant assortment of 50 pieces highlighting both traditional Indian and western jewellery aesthetics. The segment also presents a splendid collection of exquisite gemstones like natural pearls, fancy diamonds, Burmese rubies, Zambian emeralds, coloured gemstones, as well as rarely found old-mine Colombian fluted emerald beads. Gold is quintessential to Indian culture; the auction will feature several authentic pieces of traditional gold jewellery.

Jay Sagar, AstaGuru's Jewellery Specialist, commented, "The interest for vintage jewellery among collectors has seen exponential growth in recent times and the upcoming auction with lots dating as far back as the early 20th century is a fantastic opportunity to collect beautiful pieces that are a hallmark of Indian culture and aesthetics. Moreover, the auction collection also includes pieces like bracelets and brooches inspired by western design movements such as Art Deco. It also presents an array of the most desired and highly coveted gemstones from across the world and ones that would make for a worthy inclusion in any important collection."

HEIRLOOM JEWELLERY

