Key trends in festive fashion

New Delhi, Nov 12 The festive season is just behind us and as people step out in a safe manner, interesting trends were observed in festive and ethnic fashion.

People from across the country explored various styles and brands, especially in fusion ethnic and affordable ethnic wear. Flipkart, India ka fashion capital, shares some interesting trends observed for festive 2021.

Pleated gold-accented sarees with Banarasi, Kanjivaram and Bandhani were preferred by young women today

Male shoppers were inclined towards waistcoats, Nehru Jackets and Sherwanis.

The growing popularity for the Kurta segment

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor