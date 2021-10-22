NCPA reopens with a spectacular line-up
By IANS | Published: October 22, 2021 01:15 PM2021-10-22T13:15:04+5:302021-10-22T13:30:36+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 22 After a prolonged hiatus of nearly one and a half years, Mumbai's premier arts ...
New Delhi, Oct 22 After a prolonged hiatus of nearly one and a half years, Mumbai's premier arts and cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app