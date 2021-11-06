Plan a winter getaway to Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 6 Each one of us is looking to escape the city bustle and as the season of cold breeze is knocking on our doors, its tempting to plan a long-awaited staycation with your loved ones.

And what better than a staycation in the lap of luxury, serenity and heritage in the royal state of Rajasthan! Here are some destinations to plan your picture-perfect winter getaway:

Pushkar

Quiet. Beautiful. Historical. These are just some of the words to describe the experience at Pushkar! Take a walk through centuries of heritage in Pushkar Valley or indulge in the colourful traditions of the city. Pushkar has something for everyone. While indulging in the serenity of the city, stay at The Westin Pushkar Resort and Spa that offers luxurious and immersive experiences with its breathtaking pool villas, renowned breakfast-in-the-pool, where you are bound to be in for a delight of a lifetime! Enjoy an array of activities that are fun for guests across all age groups.

Ranthambore

Are you an ardent lover of wildlife? Does the thought of sighting a royal tiger or a jungle safari excite you? Then plan for Ranthambore as the perfect destination for your winter weekend getaway! Located at a short distance from the Pink City, Ranthambore provides a plethora of activities and attractions for the wild heart! And it is not just the jungle safari! Anuraga Palace, the luxury boutique palace in Ranthambore is an excellent option for luxury accommodations and personalized services that are bound to bring a smile to your face. Indulge in fresh food at their restaurants that has been sourced from their in-house farm, Shabri or make your evenings even more wholesome with cultural celebrations!

Jaipur

When it comes to planning a quick weekend getaway staycation with your family, Jaipur tops the list! With its beautiful scenery, heritage history and sumptuous food, Jaipur is a delight to visit and discover during the winters. One of the most visited cities in Rajasthan, Jaipur is a favourite as it has something for all. The city is an appropriate example of the perfect amalgamation of heritage and modern essentialities. With the Hotel Diggi Palace in the heart of the city providing a heritage experience, one can plan a weekend that feels nothing less than royalty and regal comfort! With the royal family adding that essential flavour of history and glamour, the hotel in the middle of the Royal City gives you the perfect opportunity to experience the many flavours of the city! Be it visiting the famed monuments of Jaipur or shopping at the known Johri and Bapu Bazaar or enjoying a lazy winter afternoon in the hotel verandah with a cup of specially concocted tea at Hotel Diggi Palace.

For those looking for a luxury getaway closer to the scenic Aravalli range, need a stay at Rajasthali Resort and Spa on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway! Away from the hustle of the main city, Rajasthali gives you that perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy with your family in the lap of luxury!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor