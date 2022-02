Sip in the spooks

New Delhi, Oct 28 For those who need any excuse to celebrate, as if Diwali was not enough, there's Halloween too! If you're not into costume parties and themes, try these Halloween based cocktail recipes to celebrate the spooky mood curtesy Grover Zampa Vineyards.

SATANIC WINE SORBET

Ingredients

Grover Zampa La Reserve Red - 60ml

Grover Zampa Soiree Brut - 60ml

Soda - 30ml

Garnish - Brandied cherries

Ice - Pebble Ice

Method

Pour Grover Zampa La Reserve red wine in an old fashioned glass with pebble ice. Add soda and Grover Zampa Soiree Brut. Garnish it with Brandied cherries.

BLOODSUCKER

Ingredients

Grover Zampa Art Collection Shiraz - 120ml

Cold Brew Coffee - 60ml

Tonic Water - 90ml

Garnish - Orange Spiral

Ice - Cube ice

Method

Pour Grover Zampa Art Collection Cab Shiraz in a High ball glass. Add Cold bre coffee and tonic water. Garnish it with an orange spiral. Add cube ice on it.

SKELETON CHILLED

Ingredients

Grover Zampa Art Collection Sauvignon Blanc - 750ml

Sugar - 50gm

Orange peels - Only peels of 4 oranges

Method

Mix the ingredients and let it steep for 24 hours at room temperature. Serve it with ice cubes.

SPREE KILLER

Ingredients

Grover Zampa Art Collection Cab Shiraz - 30ml

Whisky - 50ml

Mulled wine Syrup - 15ml

Garnish - Orange peel

Method

Mix all the ingredients and stir it well. Garnish it with orange peel

ZOMBIE SWIZZLE

Ingredients

Grover Zampa La Reserve Fume Blanc - 90ml

Rum - 45ml

Fresh Orange Juice - 30ml

Fresh Pineapple Juice - 30ml

Aromatic Bitters - 2 dash

Ice - Pebble Ice

Garnish - Mint bouquet and Lime

Method

Pour the ingredients into a copper mug. Churn vigorously with a swizzle stick

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor