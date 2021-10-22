The rise Of The Indian hemp industry

New Delhi, Oct 22 The current breed of entrepreneurs who sell hemp products in India generally find themselves, with a question, from their regular consumers "Will this get me high?" A similar query isn't part of the psyche when it comes to plant-based products like tea, coffee, seeds, oil, powder etc.

Despite its many uses and manifold sustainability, without the proper knowledge of what hemp is used for, this line of questioning will persist. Hemp is used in food, beverages, food supplements and fabric. In India, under section 10 of the Indian Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor