Unique ways to celebrate Diwali this year

New Delhi, Nov 1 Diwali is undoubtedly an occasion that one looks forward to eagerly through the year. The onset of winter, the excitement in the air and families huddling together for card parties and festivities. But if you are looking to give Diwali a unique twist you want to make the most of the long weekend away from home.

With it the perfect opportunity to travel, while also celebrating Diwali in a memorable way, here are a few suggestions from Airbnb.

Celebrate with tribal communities in Gujarat

In the villages of Gujarat, Diwali is not just a two-day festival but a fifteen-day affair! Traditionally, the tribal communities of these villages don't burn any crackers but celebrate by lighting lamps and burning wood, the smoke of which, they believe, keeps them healthy and brings wealth. On each day of the fortnight-long festival, the villagers greet each other and the youth performs a tribal dance.

Bali Villa

This gorgeous Bali Villa is perfectly secluded, offering the thrill of luxury and the benevolence of nature. It is located in the heart of Charota and boasts of endless lawns, a pool, and even a golf course - ideal to escape the crowds and celebrate with loved ones.

Gauriben's Homestay!

You can also take up a private room in this quaint homestay. This homestay is a part of Hum Sab Ek hain (We are One) initiative of SEWA, which offers an incredible village experience in the remote area of Bakutra. For those looking to explore more of Gujarat, the Rann of Kutch is just 200 km away from

Indulge in some Diwali shopping in Jaipur

The Pink City looks even more stunning when it's all lit up on the occasion of Diwali. With beautiful rangoli patterns in every nook and corner, it would not be an exaggeration to say that the vibe of the city changes. And when in Jaipur, one cannot refrain from visiting the bustling bazaars and shopping. The spirit of the festival resonates through the market streets where you can shop for unique jewellery, gorgeous sarees, bedsheets, and a lot more!

Chirmi Palace

Located in the heart of the city, this 136-years-old heritage home guarantees a memorable stay. Home to the erstwhile rulers of Chomu, the unique accommodation is strategically located within a kilometre of Mirza Ismail road. And in case you do feel like staying in, you can relax at the wine bistro, the laidback backyard, or perhaps take a dip in the pool if the weather permits!

Luxury 4 bedroom Condo with Terrace & Jacuzzi

You are sure to feel like a royal in this lovely luxury condo that offers a lounge area, open kitchen, a terrace with a Jacuzzi. Four well-appointed rooms overlooking the city are decorated in traditional Jaipur style, resonating the city's cultural beauty everywhere you look.

Light up diyas at Ayodhya's Deepotsav

If you happen to travel to Ayodhaya for Diwali this year, you will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to witness the Ram Ki Paidi ghat lit up with as many as 7.5 lakh diyas. On the eve of Diwali, the Ayodhya administration will attempt to better their previous Guinness World Record of the number of diyas, which will be followed by a laser show at night. If you wish to feel the true essence of the festival, then Ayodhya's Deepostav should not be missed.

Penthouse in the City of Nawabs

When travelling to Ayodhya, we definitely recommend a pitstop in Lucknow to relish some Awadhi delights. With Ayodhya just three hours away, you can stay at this penthouse in the city of Nawabs to gorge on some kebabs and biryani. The stay itself is a quaint and tastefully furnished penthouse, situated in one of the best localities in Lucknow.

Mangalam Farm: The Cave

Just half an hour from Ayodhya, the Cave is a farm stay located in Faizabad, surrounded by spectacular views of nature. When staying here, you can choose to soak some Vitamin D on the beautiful terrace, or even take a walk to the pond, when done with all the hustle and bustle of Diwali in Ayodhya.

Enjoy Dev Diwali and Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Varanasi, also known as the city of temples, gets a makeover of its own on the occasion of Dev Diwali where it feels as if the stars have come down on Earth. Every ghat and temple in the Holy City is lit up with earthen ghee diyas and with the moon reflecting the waters of the Ganga, it is a rare and mesmerising sight.

Panchkote Raj Ganges

Located on the banks of the Ganga river, Panchkote Raj Ganges exudes the unimaginable hospitality of the past. The stay has a lovely lawn where you can feel the bygone era still alive in places, especially when you witness the spectacular sunrise. The stay is also equipped with all the modern possibilities, to make for a comfortable time in this lovely town.

Special boat trip for Dev Diwali

While Dev Diwali can be enjoyed from the banks of the river, a ride in the boat can be utterly mesmerizing. Hardly anything can come close to the experience of hundreds of diyas and flowers floating around you. If you wish to feel the spirit of the festival, there is hardly anything that would come close to this experience.

Celebrate ‘Dilli Ki Diwali'

The spirits are high in Delhi during the Diwali season as people dress up in ethnic attires to visit family and friends, to share sweets and delicacies. With a slight chill in the air, card parties in every other home, and the sound of crackers, the city of Delhi is the place to be if you want to want to experience a fun and happening Diwali.

Harphool Nivas 2 @Hauz Khas Village

This beautiful heritage apartment has been tastefully furnished with antique furniture and the balcony offers marvellous views of the 13th -century fort and the lake. The property is named after Harphool Singh, one of the ancestors of the founding fathers of Hauz Khas Village, and offers a true experience of Delhi's heritage to the guests staying here. Set amidst beautiful parks, forest and lakes, a staycation here promise an unforgettable experience in the heart of Delhi.

Mandi Hills - Peaceful Farm Stay (with pool)

If you don't feel like traveling too far from the city, this farm stay could be the perfect getaway for you. Complete with lavish lawns, a lovely patio as well as a gorgeous swimming pool to dip your feet in - you can spend some quality time here with your friends and family without venturing too far from home.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor