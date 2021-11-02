Ushering in prosperity on Dhanteras

New Delhi, Nov 2 Today, on the festival of Dhanteras, devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari helped humankind by imparting the wisdom of Ayurveda, to help rid it of horrible diseases. 'Dhan means wealth and ‘Teras signifies the thirteenth day.

The festival marks the first day of Diwali celebrations. The Goddess of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi, is worshipped on this day, and it is important to purchase items of value like ornaments, gemstones, and any household appliance, made of metal. It symbolises ‘bringing in Lakshmi', meaning wealth and prosperity, into one's home.

Here's a list of precious items to purchase:

1. The 1 ounce (31.1 gram) gold Lotus bar has MMTC-PAMP's distinctive Lotus motif that is exceptionally minted on 24K, 999.9 purest gold and is an ideal choice for investment.

2. Weighing 25gms each, the pair of Shankh coins etched on 999.9 purest silver, are symbolically rich, precision-minted, and feature finely etched coloured portrayals of Lakshmi and Ganesh. Together Lakshmi and Ganesh symbolise prosperity and auspiciousness. This design is available in exclusive festive packaging within a custom made capsule to showcase the coins in your office or home temple.

3. CaratLane, India's leading Omni-channel jeweller has launched a new collection - Bloom. It is an enchanting medley of the finest diamonds and freshwater pearls. Crafted to capture the moment a flower comes to life, the Bloom collection embodies the spirit of life and is the perfect complement to any look this festive season

4. Sangeeta Boochra has launched a new collection of traditional and contemporary jewellery. These handcrafted jewellery pieces are embellished with precious and semi-precious stones like diamonds, kundan polkies, and more.

5. No festive look is ever complete without a statement diamond piece that adds the right bling to your ensemble. ORRA's Astra Necklace and Bracelet Earring Pendant Ring Set will add a dash of beauty and sparkle to this festive season for a lasting impression!

6. Panerai Luminor Chrono GoldTech™ Blu Notte (PAM 1111): Taming time, pacing epic competitions, synchronizing heroic missions: they are weighty responsibilities that hold success or failure in the balance, and therefore must be entrusted to tools with advanced mechanics. The preciousness of Panerai Goldtech™, a type of gold distinguished by high percentages of copper and platinum, the metals responsible for its intense colour, and heightened resistance to oxidation. This alloy lends an aesthetic dimension and mechanical properties that do not go unnoticed in the Luminor Chrono Goldtech™ Blu Notte. Price - Rs 21,55,000

7. This Diwali, Swarovski encourages customers to be bold and celebrate their self-expression, for which we associated with four cultural powerhouses who are shining examples of breaking through with their body of work yet being expressive and bold. Angelic Ring Rs. 10,900

8. Gold and Silver Coins from Amazon Fashion: It is believed that gold and silver coins are a symbol of prosperity. Considering the festive occasion of Dhanteras, gift yourself and your special ones this auspicious gift that will bring them good luck and fortune.

Recommendations: Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24k Rose 2 gm Yellow Gold Bar; MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. Banyan Tree Series 999.9 purity 100 gm Silver Coin; Kundan 22k 4 gm Kalpataru Tree Yellow Gold Coin

9. Gold Necklaces from Amazon Fashion: The traditional buy every Dhanteras, a 22K gold necklace complements all attires and occasions. For a more contemporary and trendy look, opt for necklaces in 14k rose gold.

Recommendations: Senco Gold 22k Yellow Gold Chain Necklace; Zeya by Kundan Yellow Gold Marquise Flower Necklace; Mia by Tanishq 14k Rose Gold and Diamond Necklace

10. Senco Gold & Diamonds offers customers exciting discounts on making charges on the entire jewellery range in Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Silver and Gossip. The offer also showcases the exquisite quality of craftsmanship till 6th November 2021.

11. This festive season, usher with positivity, hope and celebrate the zest of life by dancing around, swaying through your festive mood and rejoicing the spirit of festivities. To add in the festive cheer Mia by Tanishq, one of India's most fashionable jewellery brands today announced the launch of its exclusive and ultra-modern festive collection, ‘Sway with me. Mia's Diwali offering is for the confident and empowered woman of today who believes in expressing her personality and adorning jewellery that is full of glamour, panache and aesthetic designs.

12. Paksha, a Tarinika brand, known for its exquisite high-quality 925 silver jewellery globally makes classic, traditional and innovative collections inspired by the rich history of jewellery & grandeur in India. With a reliable team of master craftsmen, artisans, production team, high technology tooling & facilities - Paksha stands on a unique vertically integrated foundation, where all aspects of the product journey are possible in-house Available at: www.paksha.com

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor