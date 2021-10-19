Where East meets West

New Delhi, Oct 19 The Bosporus, a famed waterway that connects Europe with Asia represents a confluence of cultures of the Orient and Occident. From the influences of ancient Greek, Roman, Persian, and Byzantine eras to the Ottoman Empire, a rich culture developed over millennia, of creative influences stemming from both eastern and western civilizations. Byzantines were great traders. They opened trade routes throughout Asia and developed extensive trading relationships with the Middle East and the Orient, including India and China. This fascinating mix of East and West is the design theme of Bosporus, the annual collection by luxury design house Good Earth.

Every year, Good Earth presents an annual Design Collection celebrating a particular tradition or culture from the Indian subcontinent and from lands that lay on the ancient Silk Road. For its 25th Anniversary Collection, the brand turned their design eyes towards the Bosporus.

Speaking about the collection, Anita Lal, Good Earth's Creative Director, says: "For our silver anniversary, I decided to shift our gaze westwards and when I thought about what connects Western cultural influences with the Eastern world, the storied legacy of the Bosporus strait was an obvious choice."

Two years in the making, the Collection is a true voyage of discovery and marks the beginning of new design journey. Born from a collective fantastical imagination, the collection introduces an all-new vocabulary of motifs, colours and design.

TEXTILES

BOSPORUS ROSA

Introducing an entirely new design direction in hand block printing, Bosporus Rosa is a hand drawn toile with festoons of roses, from classical Greek and Roman decorations surrounding the Asiatic cheetahs poised under palm trees.

In keeping with the brand's commitment to move towards sustainable materials, the hand block printed bed collection of quilts and cushions and table linen has been created on Organic cotton.

SCHEREZADE

Hand-drawn Toile of Enchantment has been digitally printed on cotton and then quilted in the French boutis style. Evoking a night sky of fantasy, it features festoons of ribbons, blossoming trees, a resting falcon with a prowling cheetah along the waters of the Bosporus. Its deep crimson ground is the much-loved Ottoman colour known as Guvezi.

JEWEL BOX

Inspired by patterns of Ottoman brocades, a collection of Jewel toned cushions have been woven and embroidered mostly in silk and velvets with gold and silver threads reflecting the traditional motifs of tulips, carnations, hyacinth, and cypress, the ever-loved crescent moon and fruits such as the pomegranate.

The capsule cushion collection includes Guldasta, a brocade bouquet of flowers, inspired by vintage Iznik tiles. Specially woven in Benares by master weavers and edged with gold leafed borders, the luminescent jewel cushions embody luxury sustained by craft traditions.

SECRET GARDEN

A flight of fantasy and an imagined journey from the hidden gardens of China down the Silk Road to the shores of the Bosporus, encountering magical cheetahs and peacocks in palm groves festooned with roses and jasmines. Digitally printed on handloom silk, each cushion is a vivid vignette of joy and wonder!

DINING

POMEGRANATES & ROSES

The romance of alfresco meals with intertwined images of fragrant edibles ruby red Pomegranates and deep pink Roses, the two ingredients that elevate cuisines across central Asia and the Mediterranean, inspired our delightful dinner collection.

Acclaimed English artist Rebecca Campbell created the lush Pomegranate Tree with Climbing Roses, symbolizing abundance and fertility. The various whimsical elements evoke orchards and gardens and promenades down the Bosporus in a dreamlike World of Wonder.

The fine china dinnerware with 24 carat gold highlights has multiple options in platters, bowls and Gift sets.

DECOR

BRASS DECOR

A testimony to heritage skills, brass vessel shaped vases and bowls have been created by master craftsmen along with traditional alhams and lanterns redesigned to preserve artisanal crafts while adding timeless style to your interiors.

IMPERIAL BLUE

One of the best-loved exports of the Ming dynasty from the 14th century, was its distinctive blue and white porcelain which was especially valued by the Imperial Ottoman court. A unique collection of hand-painted blue and white porcelain platters, vases, and ginger jars was created by traditional artisans in Jingdezhen, home of Ming pottery in China through recreating artworks designed in the Good Earth studio in Delhi.

FESTIVE GIFTABLES

Design inspirations that reflect the Greek and Roman cultural influence on Byzantium, have been reimagined on playful decor accents that work as enchanting gifts.

* Venetian Masquerade: Accent Cushions and a poker box based on the mysterious aura of the glamorous, glittering masks of Venetian masquerades.

* Tuscan countryside: Fragrant candles, trays, and decorative bowls featuring motifs of the oleanders and lemons, orange blossoms, cypress and olive trees that dot the lush countryside of Tuscany.

* Byzantium Mosaics in Palermo: Accent cushions inspired by Byzantium tile mosaics with stylized leopards facing each other across date palms and fig trees.

The Bosporus collection will be available at Good Earth Raghuvanshi Mills and Khan Market from October 15, 2021.

