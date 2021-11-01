1 dead after house collapses in Maharashtra's Thane

One person died after a house collapsed in Thane's Desai village in Shilphata on Monday, informed Thane Municipal Corporation.

The deceased has reportedly been identified as Sapana Vinod Patil.

"The body of the deceased was handed over to the Daighar Police officials," said Thane Municipal Corporation officials.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), police and fire brigade are on the site for the rescue operations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor