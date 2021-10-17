19-years-old woman raped in Pune, 1 arrested

A 19-years-old woman was allegedly raped and killed by her brother-in-law along with his friend, police informed on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Mauje Somatane village of Pune district in Maharashtra.

According to the police, the victim had gone to a temple with her brother in law near Mauje Somatane village.

"Her brother in law invited his friend there and both of them forcefully raped her in the forest area near the temple. When she kept resisting both have killed her by strangulating her with a scarf and later brutally damaged her face to hide her identity," police added.

A case has been registered at the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station in Pune for murder and gang rape.

Police have arrested one accused, her cousin's friend while the search for another accused is still going on.

( With inputs from ANI )

