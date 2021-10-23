2 held in Pune for commercial production of Ganja, over 250 trees recovered

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police on Saturday arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the commercial production of Ganja.

As per the information shared by police, some quantity of Ganja was recovered from the house of the accused who, on being interrogated, revealed the location of their farm where the drug was being grown for commercial sale.

A total of 250 trees and saplings of ganja worth Rs 11 lakhs were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused will be produced before the court today.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

