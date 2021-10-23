4 died, 12 injured in accident near Navle bridge in Pune

Four people have died and around twelve are reportedly injured in a road accident that took place near Navle bridge in Pune, informed local police.

As per the police, a tanker carrying thinner hit another tanker and a six-seater vehicle late at night on Friday.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor