4 died, 12 injured in accident near Navle bridge in Pune
By ANI | Published: October 23, 2021 12:31 AM2021-10-23T00:31:24+5:302021-10-23T00:40:07+5:30
Four people have died and around twelve are reportedly injured in a road accident that took place near Navle bridge in Pune, informed local police.
Four people have died and around twelve are reportedly injured in a road accident that took place near Navle bridge in Pune, informed local police.
As per the police, a tanker carrying thinner hit another tanker and a six-seater vehicle late at night on Friday.
The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app