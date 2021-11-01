Aditya Narayan awarded with honorary doctorate for Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award

Singer Aditya Narayan has been awarded an honorary doctorate in playback singing and acting for the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Aditya posted pictures from the ceremony, showcasing his certificate.

He added the caption, "Dr Aditya Narayan Jha h.c. Thank you for the honour #NelsonMandelaNoblePeaceAward #HonoraryDoctorate. St. Mother Teresa University for Digital Educational Excellence and Sustainability Development. Accredited by JBR Harvard, USA. Affiliated to Cambridge Distance school of education, UK."

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Congratulations Adii for the great achievement," a fan wrote.

"Proud of you," another added.

Aditya is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. He is known for hosting reality shows like 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', 'Rising Star 3' and 'Entertainment Ki Raat'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor