After Anil Deshmukh's arrest, next will be Anil Parab, tweets BJP leaders

Former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after a 13-hour interrogation. Anil Deshmukh, who has been missing for the past several days, appeared before the ED on Monday morning. Anil Deshmukh received no relief from the Supreme Court and the Mumbai High Court. Anil Deshmukh was arrested after questioning him for more than 13 hours.

Anil Parab will be next after Anil Deshmukh, two senior BJP leaders have claimed. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and MLA Nitesh Rane tweeted about this at midnight. At last Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is arrested by ED. More than ₹100 Crores Non Transparent Transactions. Cash Trail...Next will be Anil Parab,'Somaiya said in a tweet. He tweeted this around 2 am.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also did a similar tweet around 2 am. 'Anil deshmukh.. Happy Diwali! Anil Parab..Merry Christmas?? Special thanks to nawab malik n Sanjay raut, 'tweeted Rane. " Rane and Somaiya tweeted just minutes after Deshmukh's arrest.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

