Ahmednagar Fire: Maharashtra Govt announces Rs 5 Lakh compensation,

Health Minister, Rajesh Tope announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. He said that the DC had been ordered to conduct the enquiry of the incident and to submit the report in a week’s time. Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out in the ICU of the Ahmednagar hospital around 11 AM and killed 10 patients, who were undergoing treatment against coronavirus. The incident also left one patient critical.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed condolence over the death of people in the hospital fire in Ahmednagar and ordered an in-depth inquiry into the fire incident, which claimed the lives of 10 COVID-19 patients. Thackeray directed the administration to ensure that those responsible for it get strict punishment