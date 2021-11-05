Ajay Devgn, Kajol's Diwali pictures with Tanuja are feast for the eyes

Star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated Diwali with great fervour with close family members --including Kajol's mother Tanuja and sister Tshaa Mukerji.

Kajol, Ajay, and Tshaa have taken to their respective Instagram handles to share pictures from their Diwali celebrations. In one of the images, Kajol and Ajay can be seen happily posing with Tanuja, Tshaa and their son Yug. The particular image was uploaded by Tshaa.

"Diwali dinner with fam," she captioned the post.

Kajol shared the same image and dropped a string of red heart emojis on it.

Kajol and Ajay's daughter Nysa Devgn was not part of the festivities as she is studying abroad.

While sharing a picture of her sharing smiles with Ajay and Yug, Kajol stated that she's extremely missing her "baby girl".

"Wishing everyone a very very happy Diwali ... missing my baby girl so much today," she wrote alongside the trio's image.

Post-Diwali, Ajay posted another image that features him twinning with his boys --son Yug, nephews Dash Gandhi and Aman Gandhi in purple kurtas.

"New Beginnings. Old Traditions. Wish you and your family a very happy new year," he captioned the picture.

For the unversed, Dash and Aman are Ajay's sister Neelam Gandhi's sons.

( With inputs from ANI )

