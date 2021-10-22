Ajit Pawar: Implement 'Nagpur Pattern' for Pune Metro

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has congratulated everyone who has worked hard for achieving 100 crore vaccinations in the country. Ajit Pawar held a press conference in Pune today. In this, Pawar gave a Diwali gift to the people of Pune, which means that the Diwali Pahat program has been allowed. Ajit Pawar also informed that 1 crore 17 lakh people have been vaccinated in Pune.

Speaking further, Pawar said that the idea is to start the theater at 100 per cent capacity after Diwali. There has also been an increase in vaccinations in the last 9 days. More than 10 crore people have been vaccinated in the state. Corona infection was found in citizens over 60 years of age who were vaccinated.

'Nagpur pattern' will be implemented for Pune Metro. Pawar said work on the bridge for the Pune Metro would begin around Diwali.