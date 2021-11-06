Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' collects Rs 26.29 cr on Day 1
By IANS | Published: November 6, 2021 04:36 PM2021-11-06T16:36:03+5:302021-11-06T16:45:07+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 6 Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has received a roaring response on day one of its release. The film has minted Rs 26.29 crore, so far.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1… REVIVES biz… Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]… Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG… Has potential to grow over the weekend… CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK… Fri Rs 26.29 cr. #India biz."
The Rohit Shetty directorial released on Thursday.
'Sooryavanshi' marks the fourth installment of filmmaker Shetty's cop universe after 'Singham' franchise and 'Simmba'.
The film stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and also features Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff .
The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.
