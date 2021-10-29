Allow MPSC candidates to travel by local train on October 30 and 31

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination will be held on October 31, 2021. A letter has been issued by the state government to the Railway Department to allow the candidates as well as the officers and staff on deputation to travel by local train on October 30 and 31. In a letter from the state government to the regional managers of Central Railway and Western Railway, the examinees, supervisors and other officers and staff will travel for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams and be allowed to travel by local trains on October 30 and 31 to prepare for the exams.

Similarly, MS Innovative India Pvt. Ltd., as it deals with the work of MPSC examinations, should also allow them to travel for one day on valid tickets and, if necessary, the examination tickets (hall tickets), employee ID cards as well as personal or agency issued for the examinations. It is written in the letter that the deputation letter should be signed and permission should be given.