Anil Deshmukh sent to ED custody till Nov 15

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 15, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court granted three days ED custody.

Earlier on November 6, the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor