Anil Deshmukh sent to judicial custody in money laundering case till 15th Nov

Former state Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has been remanded in custody for another three days. He has been remanded in ED custody till November 15. The PMLA Sessions Court has remanded him in custody.

Anil Deshmukh was produced in court after being arrested by the ED. At the time, he was being held in ED custody until November 6. He was produced in court after his remand ended on the 6th and his remand was extended till November 12. He was produced in court again today. His lawyer Inderpal Singh argued before the court that he should be granted bail. Sources said that Singh had argued that Deshmukh should be granted bail as he was cooperating with the ED. ED's lawyers had opposed Deshmukh's bail and demanded that he be remanded in custody. The court, after hearing both sides, remanded Deshmukh to ED custody till November 15. Therefore, Deshmukh will have to stay in ED's custody for three days.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.