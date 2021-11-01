Aryan Khan Drugs Case: 10 mobile phones stolen during release of Aryan Khan from Arthur Road jail

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been granted bail in a drug party case and has been released from the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. A large crowd of fans had gathered outside the jail to watch Aryan Khan and it has come to light that the pickpocketers took advantage of this crowd to make money. Because from Friday to today, about 10 people have lodged a complaint with the police station that their mobiles have been stolen in the crowd.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai. Aryan was held in the Arthur Road prison. Aryan Khan was released from jail on Friday and Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi had reached to pick him up. Aryan is now on Mannat. Police have noticed the incident of mobile theft and have started searching for the thieves.