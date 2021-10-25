Aryan Khan Drugs: How did Gyandev become 'Dawood'? Sameer Wankhede's father attack Malik

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, is a Muslim. His real name is Sameer Dawood Wankhede, alleged NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. Malik had said that the name of the father of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede was Dawood. He had also released his birth certificate alleging that he had changed his religion to get a job. Even Sameer Wankhede's father, who has been quiet till today, has now targeted Nawab Malik. Dnyandev Wankhede said that Nawab Malik started following my son only because he put his son-in-law inside jail.

Rejecting the allegations of Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede has also given an explanation in this regard. I come from a multi-religious and secular family. My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim. Sameer Wankhede has expressed his displeasure saying that it is insulting to post my private documents on Twitter like this.

While, Sameer's father Dnyandev Wankhede also targeted Nawab Malik while talking to Zee 24 Hours. My name is not Dawood but Dnyandev, I don't know how my name became Dawood. Malik has been following Sameer since his son-in-law was put inside jail. He is a minister, it's his government, then he can do anything. Dnyandev Wankhede has criticized the behavior of Nawab Malik, saying that the name can be changed and the birth certificate can also be changed.

“I would like to express that my father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede retired as Senior Police Inspector of State Excise Department, Pune on 30.06.2007. My father is a Hindu and my mother Late Mrs Zaheeda was a Muslim. I belong to a composite, multi religious and secular family in true Indian tradition and I am proud of my heritage,” Wankhede said in a press release.

Further, I married Dr Shabana Qureshi in 2006 in a civil marriage ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Both of us divorced mutually through Civil Court under the Special Marriage Act in the year 2016. Later in the year 2017, I married Shiimati Kranti Dinanath Redkar,” Sameer Wankhede has said.

Wankhede went on to state, “The publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of my family privacy. It is intended to malign me, my family, my father and my late mother. The series of acts of Hon'ble Minister over the past few days have put me and my family under tremendous mental and emotional pressure. I am pained by the nature of personal, defamatory and slanderous attacks.”



