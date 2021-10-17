Audience's love motivates me to keep pushing boundaries: Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu is extremely happy with the audience giving a big thumbs up to her latest film 'Rashmi Rocket'.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee expressed her gratitude to her fans and viewers for loving her movie and giving her motivation to always push the boundaries.

"Been just like this... smiling away reading all your beautiful messages since the film dropped on @zee5. A heartfelt thank you to you all for recognising our efforts. We always wished this film travels to each n every corner of this country and something children can watch with their families because of the larger issue at heart. I'm glad we all connected via Rashmi. Keep the love coming , it becomes a source of motivation to keep pushing the boundaries.#RashmiRocket now on your screens," she wrote.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Rashmi Rocket' deals with the issue of gender testing in sports. In the film, Taapsee can be seen essaying the role of a professional runner.

Actors Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, Varun Badola, and Namita Dubey also play pivotal roles in the film.

( With inputs from ANI )

