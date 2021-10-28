Big relief for Sameer Wankhede from Bombay High Court; 3-days notice will be given to him before arrest

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and minister Nawab Malik has launched a series of allegations against NCB investigating officer Sameer Wankhede following the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a raid on a cruise drugs party. Sameer Wankhede got the job on the basis of fake caste certificate. Malik had leveled various allegations against Wankhede for spreading terror and corruption.

Sameer Wankhede had moved the Bombay High Court against the allegations leveled by Nawab Malik. As the allegations made by Malik are serious, the state government has appointed a committee to probe against Sameer Wankhede. However, Sameer Wankhede has asked the High Court to conduct an inquiry from the CBI. The Bombay High Court has granted relief to Sameer Wankhede.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that 3-days notice will be given to the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede before arresting him in the extortion case initiated by the State Police against him.

The Mumbai Police had earlier today, set up a 4-member team to investigate allegations of extortion and corruption against Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede. A 4-member team has been appointed to probe the allegations. The names of the officers are Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Khetle, Inspector of Police Ajay Sawant, Assistant Inspector of Police Shrikant Karkar and Sub-Inspector of Police Prakash Gawli.