BMC, BEST employees to get Rs 20,000 grant during Diwali

Against the backdrop of the upcoming elections, there is a good news for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the BEST employees. Sanugrah grant of Rs 20,000 for three years from 2021 to 2024 was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday. Thi will benefit for 95,000 employees of BMC and 32,000 employees of BEST. The financial burden of the corporation will be more than 250 crore rupees. The amount of Sanugrah grant is announced every year after negotiations between the municipal administration and the office bearers of the trade unions. As the BEST venture is in financial crisis, after the agitation of trade unions, Sanugrah grant has been announced.

Meetings on Sanugrah grants have been going on for the last two days. On Friday, a sanugrah grant has been announced to the BEST employees of the corporation from the Chief Minister's Varsha residence. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Chairman of BEST Committee Ashish Chemburkar were present in this meeting.

Last year, Rs 15,500 was given to the employees of the corporation and Rs 10,100 was given to the BEST employees. During the last one and a half years in Corona, the corporation and BEST employees have worked tirelessly. Hundreds of employees have died in it. This amount has been increased. This amount of sanugrah grant will be maintained for the next three years.