Bombay HC rejects former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's plea challenging ED summons

Bombay High Court on Friday rejected former Maharashtra Home Minister l Deshmukh's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for him to appear before the agency.

ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh. It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI.

( With inputs from ANI )

