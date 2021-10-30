Bombay HC rejects former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's plea challenging ED summons
By ANI | Published: October 30, 2021 06:30 AM2021-10-30T06:30:33+5:302021-10-30T11:40:00+5:30
Bombay High Court on Friday rejected former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for him to appear before the agency.
Bombay High Court on Friday rejected former Maharashtra Home Minister l Deshmukh's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for him to appear before the agency.
ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh. It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app