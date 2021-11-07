Bombay HC sends Anil Deshmukh to ED custody till November 12

Bombay High Court on Sunday remanded Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 12.

On Saturday, Deshmukh was brought to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

On November 2, Deshmukh was remanded to four days of ED custody till November 6.

He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

