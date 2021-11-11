CM Uddhav Thackeray to undergo surgery?; to take decision after consulting family

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been admitted to hospital. Although his condition is stable, doctors have advised him to undergo minor surgery. However, the decision on whether to perform the surgery will be taken only after the decision of the Thackeray family.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to Reliance's Harkishandas Hospital yesterday. He was admitted to the hospital last evening but did not undergo any tests. Today he are underwent various medical tests. Reports of these tests will come this evening. After receiving the report, senior doctors will examine the report and discuss it with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Senior doctors have advised to perform a minor surgery. However, sources said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on whether to perform the surgery or not after discussing it with his family. Also, HN Reliance Hospital will not issue any medical bulletin regarding the CM's medical examination. Sources also said that the official information regarding the health of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be given by the Chief Minister's Office.