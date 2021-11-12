CM Uddhav Thackeray undergoes successful neck surgery at Reliance hospital

The surgery on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been successful. Two days ago, the Chief Minister was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai due to neck pain. The surgery on Uddhav Thackeray had started at 7.30 this morning. A team of senior orthopedic surgeons performed the operation for about an hour. Doctors have said that the operation was successful at 9 in the morning.

Last Monday, Thackeray surprised people after he appeared in an online event wearing a neck-brace and a day later underwent a thorough medical check-up to diagnose the recurring neck and back issues.

