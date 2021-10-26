Corona Vaccination: Two crore beneficiaries deprived of first covid dose in Maha

In the state, 2.21 crore beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years are still deprived of the first dose of corona vaccine. Thane district has the highest number of non-vaccinated beneficiaries in this age group at 15.3 lakh. According to the State Health Department, 14.1 lakh beneficiaries in Nashik and 10.8 lakh beneficiaries in Aurangabad have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine.

The health department has recently announced a special vaccination campaign for the beneficiaries in this age group in the state. Dr Rahul Pandit of the Corona Task Force said, "The vaccination process is not easy in rural areas as compared to urban areas. In this age group, the second wave of infection is severe. Therefore, it is not appropriate to be deprived of vaccination. 'Beneficiaries in this age group go out and travel. So there is a risk of the infection becoming a spreader. As a result, vaccination is the most useful way, said Dr Shashank Joshi of the state's Corona Task Force.

The state government has started preparations for a massive vaccination of college students in the state. Between October 25 and November 2, 4 million students will be vaccinated. Prior to that, the principals want to make the data of the students available to the health department, said Dr. Pradeep Awate, Assistant Survey Officer, State Health Department.