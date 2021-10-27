Cruise Drug Case: Why NCB has taken action against only six people ?, questions Jitendra Awhad

The cruise on which the drug party took place included 4,000 people. However, state Home Minister Jitendra Awhad has questioned how only six of them were arrested, where the remaining 3994 are, and why they were released. His claim is likely to take a different turn in the case, which is likely to add to Sameer Wankhade's problem. The Cruise Drugs Party is currently raging in Maharashtra. Allegations are being leveled against NCB chief Sameer Wankhede.

Six people have been arrested on the cruise on which the party took place. 6 grams of narcotics have been found there, but too much is being made out of it. But why no one talks about where drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore were found? Why aren't questions asked on it? He has also raised such a question.

The 23-year-old Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people have been arrested in the case.