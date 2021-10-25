Drugs on cruise case: NDPS court disposes NCB's application for directions against interference in probe

The Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Court on Monday disposed of the application of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seeking directions against interference in the probe of Mumbai cruise raid case.

The Special Court said that matter is already before the High Court in the form of bail applications of the accused so the NCB should approach the High Court for proper directions in the regard.

Two affidavits have been filed in the case -- one by NCB and another by zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

