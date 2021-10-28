ED raids underway at house of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's cousin in Mumbai, Pune

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids which are underway in Mumbai and Pune at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's cousin Jagdish Kadam, the probe agency said on Thursday.

According to the ED, the searches are in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud.

Kadam is the cousin of Pawar and also director of the Daund Sugar factory which was raided earlier by ED.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

