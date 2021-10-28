ED raids underway at house of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's cousin in Mumbai, Pune

By ANI | Published: October 28, 2021 01:29 PM2021-10-28T13:29:28+5:302021-10-28T17:00:24+5:30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids which are underway in Mumbai and Pune at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's cousin Jagdish Kadam, the probe agency said on Thursday.

ED raids underway at house of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's cousin in Mumbai, Pune | ED raids underway at house of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's cousin in Mumbai, Pune

ED raids underway at house of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's cousin in Mumbai, Pune

Next

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids which are underway in Mumbai and Pune at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's cousin Jagdish Kadam, the probe agency said on Thursday.

According to the ED, the searches are in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud.

Kadam is the cousin of Pawar and also director of the Daund Sugar factory which was raided earlier by ED.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Maharashtra state co-operativeMaharashtra state co-operativeEnforcement DirectorateDepartment of economic affairs of finance ministryRevenue and department of economic affairsGovernment of india, directorate of enforcement