Equity benchmark indices close in green, Sensex gains 478 points

Indian equity market closed in the green on Monday as the oil and gas and consumer durables sector shares gained.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 477.99 points or 0.80 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 151.70 points or 0.85 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors, which gained were the oil and gas sector and the consumer durables sector, while the sector that plummeted was healthcare.

Among stocks, the top contributor was the Titan company, which surged 4.29 per cent to Rs 2,536.90 per share, followed by Ultra Tech Cement at a surge of 4.20 per cent to Rs 8,208 per share. Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra too traded with a positive bias.

However, IndusInd Bank cracked by 10.71 per cent, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) down by 1.57 per cent and State Bank of India (SBI) by 1.38 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor