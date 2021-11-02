Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 123 points
By ANI | Published: November 2, 2021 09:40 AM2021-11-02T09:40:28+5:302021-11-02T09:50:12+5:30
Equity benchmark opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 123.64 points and Nifty up by 40.60 points.
Equity benchmark opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 123.64 points and Nifty up by 40.60 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 123.64 points or 0.21 per cent at 60262.10 at 9.30 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17970.30 at 9.30 am, up by 40.60 points or 0.23 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app