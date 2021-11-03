Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 263 points
By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 09:37 AM2021-11-03T09:37:12+5:302021-11-03T09:45:07+5:30
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 263.08 points and Nifty up by 78.20 points.
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 263.08 points and Nifty up by 78.20 points.
At 9:30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 263.08 points or 0.44 per cent at 60292.14.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17967.20, at 9:30 am, up by 78.20 points or 0.44 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app