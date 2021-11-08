Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 318 points

Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 318.14 points and Nifty up by 86.60 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 318.14 points or 0.53 per cent at 60385.76 at 9.16 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18003.40 at 9.16 am, up by 86.60 points or 0.48 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sector which is trading high is capital goods, while the healthcare sector is trading low.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor