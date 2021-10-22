Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 368 points

By ANI | Published: October 22, 2021 09:37 AM2021-10-22T09:37:45+5:302021-10-22T09:45:01+5:30

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday with Sensex up by 368.51 points and Nifty up by 104.90 points.

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 368 points | Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 368 points

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 368 points

Next

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday with Sensex up by 368.51 points and Nifty up by 104.90 points.

At 9:30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 368.51 points or 0.60 per cent at 61292.01.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18283, at 9:30 am, up by 104.90 points or 0.58 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app