Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 368 points
By ANI | Published: October 22, 2021 09:37 AM2021-10-22T09:37:45+5:302021-10-22T09:45:01+5:30
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday with Sensex up by 368.51 points and Nifty up by 104.90 points.
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday with Sensex up by 368.51 points and Nifty up by 104.90 points.
At 9:30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 368.51 points or 0.60 per cent at 61292.01.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18283, at 9:30 am, up by 104.90 points or 0.58 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app