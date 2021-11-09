Faraz Malik rubbishes allegations made by Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has leveled serious allegations against Nawab Malik. Devendra Fadnavis has accused Malik of buying land from people belonging to the underworld at cheaper rates. Fadnavis has provided evidence that Faraz Malik bought the land from Sardar Shahavali Khan and Salim Patel, accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. When asked about it, Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik has refuted the allegations of Fadnavis saying that all transactions are legal.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had promised a post-Diwali "expose" on Malik, delivered on his promise today. Today, Fadnavis claimed with evidence that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld. "Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the Underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under TADA law?," said Fadnavis. The names of these underworld goons are Sardar Shahwali Khan and Salim Patel.

Now, hitting back at Fadnavis, Faraz Malik rubbished all the allegations.F araz said, "Around 400 people (tenants) live here, I have a list of all the people living on this land. Their allegations are wrong. Salim Patel was the owner of the land. I lived as a tenant, then I Bought this land from Salim Patel. It was assessed before buying the land. This land is not illegal and has not been bought even at a low price. I don't know Haseena Parkar and have never met her."