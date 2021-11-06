Fire breaks out at Hansa Heritage building in Mumbai
By ANI | Published: November 6, 2021 09:37 PM2021-11-06T21:37:14+5:302021-11-06T21:45:08+5:30
A fire broke out at Hansa Heritage building, Kandivali of Mumbai on Saturday.
Seven fire brigade vehicles are present at the spot for fire fighting operations, said Mumbai Fire Brigade.
( With inputs from ANI )
