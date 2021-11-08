Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane
By ANI | Published: November 8, 2021 01:37 AM2021-11-08T01:37:43+5:302021-11-08T01:45:07+5:30
A fire broke out on Sunday at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane.
The fire tenders reached the location for fire fighting operations.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor