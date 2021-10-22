Fire In Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 60-storey residential building, many feared trapped

A major fire broke out in the 60-storey building of Forest Avighna Park at Curry Road in Mumbai. The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the building. Firefighters rushed to the scene and rescue operations were underway inside the building. Forest Avighna Park is a 60 storey building on Madhav Palav Marg at Curry Road. The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the building. The fire broke out around 11.51 am. Seeing the severity of the fire, it has been declared as a level 3 fire. Also, high winds are causing fires, and residents of the building are struggling to save their lives.

