Full vaccination mandatory for travel in Mumbai local trains for essential workers and govt employees

Maharashtra government on Tuesday extended the requirement of being fully vaccinated for train travel to employees engaged in essential services. The state government has released an order stating full vaccination is mandatory for travel in Mumbai local trains for essential workers and government employees.

"Currently, the essential services like medical services, telecom sector, gas supplies, water providers, government personnel etc. have been issued passes irrespective of their vaccination status as to ensure that the essential services are not affected. However, it has to be noted that considerable amount of time has passed since the initation of the vaccination drive. Also the drive has been conducted at a very rapid pace with adequate vaccines being available through the public as well as the private sector." said the press release.

The State Government vide its order dated 8 October, 2021 has provided the definition for who constitutes a vaccinated person.

This includes people who have completed both doses of the vaccine and 14 days have lapsed since the administration of the second dose, people who cannot take the vaccine doses due to medical reasons, and people who cannot take the vaccine due to age restrictions

Hence, In exercise of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairperson of the Stare Executive Commitee of the State Disaster Management Authority hereby declares that the mandatory requirement of being fully vaccinated for travel in local trains, and other purposes as specified by the State Government is hereby extended to personnel of essential series as well as all Government personnel. Also, the universal pass which will be a compulsory requirement for the purpose of travel will henceforth be used to only these citizens who fall within the above-mentioned definition of a vaccinated person, irrespective of whether they belong to essential services or not.

