Gauahar Khan to feature in music video of 'Tohmat'
By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 10:38 AM2021-11-03T10:38:19+5:302021-11-03T10:45:12+5:30
Actor Gauahar Khan will mark her presence in the music video of a new song titled 'Tohmat'.
Actor Gauahar Khan will mark her presence in the music video of a new song titled 'Tohmat'.
On Wednesday, Gauahar took to Twitter and shared her first look from the track.
In the poster, we can see her holding a liquor bottle.
"The first look poster is out! #Tohmat... Can't wait for all of u to watch this one," she tweeted.
'Tohmat' is sung by 'Ishq Bulava' fame singer Shipra Goyal and composed by Nirmaan. The music video will be out on November 12.
A few months ago, Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar featured together in the music video of Ali Brothers' song 'Wapis'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app